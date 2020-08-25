Silva Bares Plans, PSG Making Final Attempt To Keep Brazilian

Thiago Silva may have potentially played his last game at Parc des Princes with his contract now expired. It was an unfortunate end to the 35-year-old’s stint with Paris Saint-Germain, announcing after their 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich it was his last game for the club.

Arriving in 2012 from AC Milan, Silva established himself as one of the vital pieces for PSG. That run endeared him to fans and now there are calls from groups for him to be kept. But based on how Silva spoke after the Champions League defeat, it appears he is decided to move on.

“It was my last game in Paris,” he said to RMC Sport. “I am sad. I apologize to the fans. I thank all the supporters for their love. I’ll come back, with another role, in this club I loved. I want to play for another 3-4 years and play in the World Cup in Qatar.”

Originally, Silva was set to be released in June alongside Edinson Cavani, Thomas Meunier and Eric Choupo-Moting. Silva and Choupo-Moting agreed to two-month extensions, allowing them to play in the Final 8 of the Champions League. That move proved beneficial to PSG though they came up one game short of the Champions League title, Goal reported.

Though Silva said it was his last game, PSG is not giving up entirely. Thomas Tuchel sounded as if he was not ready to part ways with the Brazilian and will try to pull some strings.

On whether this effort would result in the 35-year-old center-back staying or not will hardly change the relationships he developed with Silva. For him, Silva will remain “his player.”

“We went through some tough times, there were some big disappointments. I’m absolutely proud that he was my captain,” Tuchel said. “We’re going to talk to the club now, with him, to clarify the situation. No matter what the decision is, he’ll still be my player. He’s in my heart and it was incredible to play with him,” he added.

Several clubs have expressed interest in Silva. Chelsea and Fiorentina have him on their radar although nothing has gone beyond links for now.

According to the latest update from Sky Sports, it appears Chelsea is closing in on Silva on a one-year deal. If things fall through, he will become Frank Lampard’s third big signing this summer following Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.