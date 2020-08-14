Simeone: We couldn’t play as we wanted

LISBON, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone rued his team’s physical deficiencies after the stunning loss to RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

“It cost us to win the duels. They were faster and cut the play. We gave everything we had,” lamented Simeone whose team entered the match as favorites after they eliminated defending champion Liverpool in the round of 16.

“It was a very long year, and we were under the pressure to enter the Champions League. We couldn’t play as we wanted,” he added.

“We did our best and reached the quarterfinals. We left fairly, and we just have to congratulate the opponents,” he noted.

The coach preferred not to comment on the lack of important players, such as Argentine striker Angel Correa and Croatian right-wing defender Sime Vrsaljko, both with a positive test for COVID-19.

“Now it’s time to get up and prepare for next year. I really liked the opponent. It is decided, with vitality, enthusiasm, and freshness. I am convinced that we did everything possible, but we happened to lose,” he concluded.

RB Leipzig advances to the semifinals to meet Paris Saint-Germain on August 18 in Lisbon. Enditem