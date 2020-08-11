Simon Cowell Fell While Showing Off $20K Bike To Son, Stepson, Ex Says

Simon Cowell is recovering from a bike accident that left him with a back injury that needed surgery. Now, the music mogul’s ex, Terri Seymour, has shared more details regarding the unfortunate accident.

Speaking on “Extra,” Cowell’s ex-girlfriend, whom he dated from 2002 to 2008, revealed that the “America’s Got Talent” judge, his partner Lauren Silverman, their son Eric and his stepchild Adam were at their Malibu home when he tried out his new electric trail bike.

Seymour said that Cowell wanted to show the $20,000 bike to the kids in the courtyard but had failed to realize how much power it actually had, describing the machine as “very fast and very powerful.”

“I don’t think he realized how powerful it was, and he flew off the bike, landed on his back… obviously was in a lot of pain, in agony,” the “Extra” correspondent shared.

Cowell’s bike, called the Swind EB-01, is banned from main roads in the United Kingdom due to its speed, Page Six reported. It exceeds the allowed speed limit and boasts over 250 watts of power.

After the accident, the producer underwent a six-hour surgery. Sources told Page Six in an earlier report that Cowell could have been left paralyzed.

Seymour confirmed this claim, saying that he had been really close to something far worse.

“It was one centimeter away from his spinal cord — that is true,” she revealed.

Cowell gave concerned fans and friends an update via social media on Sunday night, saying “Some good advice . . . If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time.”

The mogul went on to thank those who have sent well-meaning messages. He also expressed his gratitude to his nurses and doctors, whom he said were “some of the nicest people I have ever met.”

By Monday, Seymour said that Cowell was already doing good and had even taken a few steps. She also believes that her ex has a “long road ahead” but that he is “so determined” despite missing his show.