Simon Cowell Hospitalized After Breaking His Back In Electric Bike Accident

Simon Cowell broke his back and was hospitalized Saturday after falling off an electric bike in California. His spokeswoman said the 60-year-old music mogul was “doing fine.”

“Simon had a fall from his bike testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family. He hurt his back and was taken to hospital. He’s doing fine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands,” she told People magazine on Saturday. “Simon has broken his back and is having surgery this evening.”

Cowell had been spending the lockdown with his girlfriend Lauren Silverman and their 6-year-old son Eric, as well as her 14-year-old son Adam from a previous relationship.

In recent months Cowell was pictured on several bike rides in the U.S. with Silverman and Eric, as part of his get-fit regime that saw him lose 60 pounds over the past few years.

“I think I have dropped, since I started this diet a year ago, 60 pounds,” he recently told Extra, adding that being on lockdown has made sticking to his healthy lifestyle much easier.

“I’m doing a bit of cooking. I’m exercising. Funny enough, more during this time as well, sticking to the diet,” he said.

Cowell, a judge on Britain’s Got Talent, American Idol and the X Factor, was due to return to his show America’s Got Talent in the coming week, with the first live show to air Tuesday. It was also revealed last week that the actor would miss the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent for the first time due to a clash in filming schedules with the American version.