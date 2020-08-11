Simon Cowell Net Worth: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Earned $51M In 2020

Simon Cowell’s net worth is around $600 million. The TV producer is now recuperating after getting involved in an electric bike accident that required surgery on his back.

Cowell reportedly fell while riding an e-bike on Aug. 8, according to CNN. The incident has sparked discussions whether electronic bikes are really safe. With the pandemic going on, a lot of people are choosing e-bikes and scooters as their mode of transportation but with the recent injuries suffered by the popular TV personality, potential buyers are having second thoughts.

Fortunately, the “America’s Got Talent” judge’s operation is a success, and he could return to work sooner than later. He has also judged in popular talent shows such as “Britain’s Got Talent,” “American Idol” and the “X Factor.” Known for his acerbic remarks on contestants, Cowell has earned a reputation as one of the best in the industry and it shows in his high annual salary.

Forbes reported that the 60-year-old earned $51 million in 2020. This ranks him as the 45th highest paid celebrity for this year. Aside from judging talent shows, Cowell also owns a music label and signed several artists who went on to become global superstars such as One Direction, Camila Cabello, Olly Murs, Susan Boyle, Fifth Harmony, Il Divo and Little Mix, among others.

The Lambeth, London, England native constantly rakes in millions per year but unknown to many he had to work his way up in the industry. He started working in the mailroom at EMI Music Publishing before launching his own E&S Music. Per Celebrity Net Worth, he worked behind the successful releases of TV shows “The Wiggles” and “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.”

Because of his success in judging reality talent search programs, he was tagged as one of the 100 most influential people in the world twice. Meanwhile, he also made the list of The 60 Nastiest Villains of All Time in 2013.

Despite being a multimillionaire, Cowell has been generous in helping out during the pandemic. He has donated to Feeding America and Feeding Britain to aid those who are struggling with COVID-19. He has also arranged the release of “Bridge over Troubled Water” for the benefit of Grenfell Tower fire survivors and The London Community Foundation.

On the personal side, he has a child with partner Lauren Silverman. He owns several properties in Beverly Hills and Holland Park in New York. Cowell acquired a home in Malibu worth $26 million in 2017. It features a tennis court, a spa room and a gym, among others.