Simon Cowell Recovering After Six-Hour Surgery Following Bike Accident

Simon Cowell is already recovering after he broke his back and underwent a six-hour surgery due to a bike accident.

Cowell accidentally broke his back when his electric bike crashed. The “America’s Got Talent” judge already finished the surgery and is in “recovery and asleep,” a source told Page Six.

“He had to have a big surgery, he’s got a number of breaks and has had to have a metal rod put into his back,” the insider explained.

“When he fell off the bike he landed right on his back which broke in a number of places,” the tipster added noting that it “was six-hour surgery overnight on Saturday.”

The incident happened while Cowell and his girlfriend Lauren Silverman were at home in Los Angeles. Their son Eric, 6, and her son Adam, 14, were trying out an electric bike. Cowell also tried it and fell flat on his back.

“He was in shock and in massive amounts of pain,” the insider added.

“Lauren went with him to the hospital and has been allowed in briefly to see him. He’s doing OK in the circumstances.”

Meanwhile, Cowell took to social media on Sunday and urged everyone to read the manual first before riding an electric bike. He also thanked those who sent him messages as well as the doctors and nurses who looked after him at the hospital.

“Some good advice… If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages,” he wrote on Twitter.

“And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone Simon,” he added in another tweet.

Cowell’s fellow “AGT” judges also sent him warm messages as they wished him a speedy recovery.

“I’m next to Simon’s trailer… I just wanted to say I miss you Simon and get well soon! It’s very sad,” Klum said in an Instagram Story.

“We miss our boss!! Come back fast @simoncowell!!” Sofia Vergara shared on Instagram.