Simon Martial, a homeless man, admits to pushing Michelle Go in front of a subway train, killing her, and declares himself to be “God.”

IN TIMES SQUARE, A HOMELESS MAN has admitted to pushing an Asian woman in front of an oncoming subway train.

As he was led out of the Midtown South precinct to face a judge Saturday night, Simon Martial, 61, who is said to have mental health issues, yelled at reporters, “Go f**k yourself.”

When asked if he killed Michelle Alyssa Go, 40, of New York City’s Upper West Side, Martial admitted it and claimed to be “God,” according to reports.

“Of course, because I’m God.”

I did it, of course.

When asked about his motivation, Martial yelled, “I’m God, I can do it,” according to the New York Post, adding, “she stole my f**king jacket, that’s why.”

Officials say the victim was standing on the NQRW platform at 9.40 a.m. when the suspect shoved her onto the tracks as a southbound R train approached the station.

During an afternoon press conference, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said, “This incident was unprovoked, and the victim does not appear to have any interaction with the subject.”

The attack, according to Sewell, was a “senseless, absolutely senseless act of violence.”

Martial had previously approached another woman at the station, who was not Asian, but she became alarmed and moved away, according to cops.

“She believes he was about to physically push her onto the train,” said NYPD Detective Bureau Assistant Chief Jason Wilcox.

“As she walks away, she sees him push our other victim in front of the train,” says the narrator.

Martial took a train to Canal Street after the attack and handed himself in to transit officers, according to police.

During the coronavirus pandemic in New York City, unprovoked attacks on Asian Americans increased by 368 percent in 2021, according to police data.

Many of the attacks occurred in the city’s subway system, and city and state officials have attempted to address the problem by increasing police presence and social service teams, as well as assisting homeless people who were living underground in finding shelter.

“Today, we had a solid plan for this station.

It was manned by six officers.

“When this incident occurred, there were two officers on the southbound platform to the southern end,” Assistant NYPD Chief Kathleen O’Reilly said.

“Unfortunately, these kinds of incidents do happen.

“They’re not common, but this one is particularly harrowing and disturbing,” she explained.

Even if Saturday’s attack wasn’t racially motivated, community leaders say the incident heightened fear among Asian-Americans.

“I’m terrified.

“It’s another horrific attack on one of our citizens,” Wai Wah Chin said.

