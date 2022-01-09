Simon Reeve is concerned that his travel documentaries will expose him as a “climate hypocrite” when it comes to carbon emissions.

Simon Reeve is concerned that his travel documentaries will expose him as a “climate hypocrite” because of his carbon footprint.

Reeve admitted that his BBC trips to the Caribbean, Australia, and Cuba left him with a bad environmental record.

Simon Reeve, a TV presenter, has expressed concern that his travel documentaries, which frequently depict environmental damage, will label him a “climate change hypocrite” due to the carbon footprint he leaves while flying to countries to film them.

Reeve admitted that his trips with the BBC to the Caribbean, Australia, and Cuba harmed the environment.

The presenter, on the other hand, hopes that the “value” of his shows compensates for the carbon footprint he leaves by flying around the world.

“Personally, I’d like to think there’s some tiny value in the programs I make,” he said on BBC 4’s Desert Island Discs, “and I hope that mitigates in some ways the enormous footprint that I, and we, have, making these journeys.”

I’m not convinced that we always get it right.

“I obviously feel like a hypocrite a lot of the time.”

We’ve tried to include true, honest stories about what’s going on with our planet from the beginning.

And, in the end, the only way we’ll know what’s going on out there is to go out there and faithfully capture it, then bring it back for everyone to see and be shocked by.”

Reeve also discussed how his upbringing differed from that of previous British explorers in that he did not fly until he was an adult.

“I think that’s partly why I’m so grateful for the journeys I’ve been on since,” the host continued. “I don’t take them for granted.”

Simon Reeve fears his travel documentaries make him a ‘climate hypocrite’ over carbon footprint