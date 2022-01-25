Simple tips for recreating a unique 5-star hotel experience at home.

Many people wonder how they can replicate the luxury hotel experience at home.

There are many quick and easy ways to get that hotel feel, from making a bed in the same way or using simple cleaning tricks to make a room look spotless.

Kate Henderson, duty manager at Daffodil Hotel in the Lake District, explains how to make a bed for a luxurious night’s sleep and set up a room for a special guest.

Kate’s must-know advice is as follows:

a)

Remove the fitted sheet from the equation.

When you use a plain sheet instead of a fitted sheet, you can easily replicate the ‘hospital corner fold.’

It’s as easy as this:

2 – Using fragranced water, relax any unwanted wrinkles.

Simply spritz plain tap water on an almost-made bed (leave the corners sticking out) and spray and shake the sheet or duvet until smooth and wrinkle-free.

3 – When it comes to making a bed, pillows are essential.

Many pillowcases will be too large for the pillows, so make sure to envelope them and tuck them in neatly.

This is very straightforward:

4 – Finally, lay a folded throw on the floor and spritz with scented water.

Treat yourself to a chocolate on the pillow as a cheeky before-bed snack for a hotel touch.

5 – To add a touch of luxury, lay out personal linens such as evening towels and leave a folded space for your pyjamas.

You’ve got everything ready for your bath or shower.

6 – When it comes to general housekeeping, focus on mirrors – anything reflective – floor and windows to achieve the 5* hotel housekeeping effect.

These three elements have the potential to make a significant difference.

For a quick fix, spray something acidic like watered down vinegar or lemon spray on mirrors and tiles, then wipe away with water.

Finally, buff in a with a cotton or microfibre cloth as a final step.

