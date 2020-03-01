Simple ways to bring more natural light into your home
Paint the walls in a light color
Paint the blanket even lighter
Choose shiny surfaces
Paint the eaves white
Equip with silver photo frames
Cut the plants
Clean the windows
Increase artificial light
Replace dark furniture
Install metallic lights
Install metal surfaces
Choose the right floor
Install more windows
glass bricks
