Simple ways to bring more natural light into your home

Simple ways to bring more natural light into your home

It’s no secret that natural light is one of the most important features of a home. This makes the place feel lighter and can work wonders for our mood. According to a survey by David Village Lighting, 20% of people want more natural light in their home.

In this gallery you will find tips on how to optimize the sunlight in the area on a budget.

Paint the walls in a light color

Avoid dark colors on your walls to achieve an optimal level of light in your home.

If you choose a bright color instead, it will ensure that the natural light entering the room reflects and optimizes the overall effect.

If you think brilliant white is too clinical, choosing cream white is just as good.

Paint the blanket even lighter

If you paint the ceiling a few shades lighter than the walls, it has the added benefit of making the room feel larger.

Choose shiny surfaces

Choosing a shiny finish on the surfaces of your device will have a positive effect on the natural light in your kitchen and bathroom.

By installing a mirror, the amount of natural light that falls into a room can also be doubled.

Paint the eaves white

Of course, not all houses have eaves. But if so, paint them white.

Eaves can work wonders to protect your home from bad weather in winter, but in summer they can help reduce the brightness of your home.

If you paint them white, this dimming effect is minimized.

Equip with silver photo frames

An easy way to maximize natural light for a limited budget is to display these family photos in a frame with a silver or metallic finish.

Frames with this finish reflect natural light and reflect it in the room.

Cut the plants

We have all been guilty of getting our garden out of control, especially in winter.

Make sure you have your green under control to prevent it from interfering with the natural light in your home.

Pay particular attention to cut plants that grow around doors and windows.

Clean the windows

This may be an obvious one, but it is still an important one.

Dirt and dirt prevent natural light from entering. Therefore, clean these windows regularly inside and out.

Increase artificial light

Bringing more artificial light into a room increases the effects of natural light.

So if you want to brighten up your home without breaking the bank, a new lamp or two is a great way.

Replace dark furniture

Just as dark colors zap a room of its natural light on the walls, so does deeply shaded furniture,

Opt for white or almost white furniture so as not to rob a room of natural light.

If you find that you are missing your deep shades, feel free to bring them back with accessories. A few colorful pillows vary the color scheme and keep a room nice and bright.

Install metallic lights

When it comes to lights, be sure to choose lights with a metallic finish, as they reflect the natural light in the room.

Install metal surfaces

The same applies to your door handles and handles.

Choose the right floor

Although the choice of wall color is not as important as the choice of wall color, this also affects the natural light in your home.

Choose the right floor

Choose a floor with a polished surface to ensure maximum reflectivity.

Install more windows

This may be obvious, but nothing is more effective in increasing the natural light level in a house than adding more windows.

If you are working on a more generous budget, enlarge the window area in these outer walls to allow as much sunlight as possible.

glass bricks

As a funky alternative to windows, you can put it back in the Art Deco look of the 1920s.

