Since 2011, the ‘Gypsy Girl’ mosaic in Turkiye has attracted over 2 million visitors.

Since 2011, Turkiye’s famous ‘Gypsy Girl’ mosaic has attracted over 2 million visitors.

Zeugma is one of the world’s largest mosaic museums, with unique ancient artifacts such as the Gypsy Girl mosaic.

Since its opening in July 2011, the Zeugma Mosaic Museum in Turkiye’s southeast has attracted over 2.02 million visitors, according to a senior official.

The number of visitors to the museum has increased significantly since the curfews were lifted completely on June 1, 2021, according to the museum’s director Ozgur Comak.

Unique ancient artifacts such as mosaics, Roman-era fountains, a bronze sculpture of Mars – the god of war in Roman mythology – and the famous Gypsy Girl can be found at the museum in Gaziantep province, which opened to the public in July 2011.

After 52 years, the United States returned the 12 pieces of the Gypsy Girl mosaic to Turkiye.

In 2012, Turkiye’s Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Awards were given to the museum.

“We were doing very well in the first three months of 2020,” Comak said, noting that visitor interest in the museum is growing every year.

The city experienced a surge in tourism.”

More than 340,000 people visited the museum in 2019.

Turkiye had to implement precautions and lockdowns as a result of a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, he said, resulting in a drop in tourist numbers and visits.

This number, he believes, will be exceeded this year.

He also mentioned that the museum is open seven days a week.

