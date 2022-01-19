Since August, Pakistan has had the highest daily COVID-19 cases.

Since August, Pakistan has seen the most COVID-19 cases per day.

In the last 24 hours, the country has reported 5,472 new infections and eight new deaths.

Pakistan reported nearly 5,500 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the most in a single day since August of last year.

According to Health Ministry data, the country recorded 5,472 new infections in the last 24 hours, with a 9.5 percent positivity rate.

Since March 2020, the total number of cases has increased to nearly 1.14 million.

COVID-19 claimed the lives of another eight people, bringing the total number of deaths to 29,037.

On December 4 of last year, the South Asian country recorded 5,661 infections in a single day, dropping to 291 on December 4.

However, after some cities reported cases of the new omicron variant, the daily caseload has risen again since the beginning of this month.

The country is currently battling the fifth wave of COVID-19, as well as an increase in omicron cases.

The southern Sindh province, particularly Karachi, the country’s largest city and commercial capital, has been hardest hit, accounting for roughly 60% of all new infections.

However, because hospitals have not reported a significant burden, the government has no plans to reimpose coronavirus restrictions.

Following the discovery of the virus among students, a few schools in Islamabad’s capital have been closed, according to local broadcaster Dunya News.

According to official data, Pakistan’s 210 million people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and over 76 million have been fully vaccinated.