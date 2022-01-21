Since December, the Myanmar military junta has killed at least three journalists, according to a report.

According to the International Federation of Journalists, one slain journalist was among a group of people used as human shields by the army.

An international media organization said on Friday that Myanmar’s military regime has killed at least three journalists since December.

Sai Win Aung, Pu Tuidim, and Soe Niang were killed, according to the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ).

In a report, the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) stated, “The IFJ strongly condemns the continued violence against media workers in Myanmar and calls for those responsible to be brought to justice immediately.”

Last month, Sai Win Aung, editor of the Federal News Journal, was killed by military forces while reporting on refugees in Kayin state’s Myawaddy township, near the Thai border.

“Myanmar’s armed forces, the Tatmadaw, fatally shot Sai Win Aung, also known as A Sai K, in an artillery attack against members of the resistance group the People’s Defense Force (PDF),” according to the report.

Pu Tuidim, the founder of Burma News International (BNI) and the Khonumthung Media Group, a Chin news organization, “was abducted, along with at least nine others, in the Matupi Township of Myanmar’s Chin State by members of the military’s 140 Infantry Battalion” on Jan.

According to the IFJ, 6 or 7 is a good number.

“The abductees’ bodies, including Pu Tuidim’s, were discovered on Jan.

The journalist was assassinated on January 9, according to reports.

“Eight,” the report stated.

As junta forces passed along a “route prone to improvised explosive device (IED) attacks,” citizens were “said to have been captured and used as human shields.”

“Since January, the military has been clashing with members of the anti-government Chinland Defense Force (CDF) in the area.

a)

“All hostages were systemically shot dead once the military had navigated the road,” a CDF spokesperson said.

Soe Niang, a freelance photographer, was “murdered on Dec.

According to the International Federation of Journalists, 14 people have died as a result of four days of torture.

The killings of journalists “simply for doing their jobs as members of the media” show the military junta’s “blatant silencing of critical voices and disregard for press freedom,” according to the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ).

According to the report, Myanmar’s junta has detained more than 100 journalists since seizing power in February, many of whom remain in custody.

