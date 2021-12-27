Since leaving Glasgow Central Station on Christmas Eve, a Scot has not been seen.

Richard Hay, 34, was last seen in the station on the 24th around 1.30 p.m.

He was supposed to meet up with a friend later that day, but he didn’t show up, and he didn’t visit his family over the holiday weekend.

“We are appealing for information that may assist us in tracing Richard Hay who has been reported missing from his home address in Irvine,” the Ayrshire Police Division says in a statement.

“Enquiries reveal that Richard Hay, 34, was last seen leaving Glasgow Central Station by a friend at approximately 1.30pm on Christmas Eve (Friday, December 24th) and had made plans to meet up later that day after doing some Christmas shopping.”

“We’re increasingly concerned that Richard has not contacted his family over the last few days,” said Sgt Carswell of the Irvine Police Department. “If you know him, or his current whereabouts, please contact 101 quoting incident number 1402 of 2612, thank you.”