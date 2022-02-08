Since leaving the White House, Donald, Melania, and Ivanka Trump, as well as their siblings, have been doing the following.

Since leaving the White House, the Trumps have kept themselves busy.

From a possible 2024 run to releasing NFTs for charity, there’s a lot to think about.

Here’s what’s been going on with the famous family.

Most former presidents fade into obscurity after their terms are completed, but Donald Trump and his family continue to make headlines for a variety of reasons.

As questions about the 2020 election remain a hot topic, the former president has continued to hold rallies, much like he did during his presidency.

Meanwhile, the New York attorney general is looking into the Trump Organization’s financial dealings, including allegations of inflated property values.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and claimed that the investigation into his company is politically motivated.

The House of Representatives is conducting a new investigation through the Select Committee on January 6, which has subpoenaed a number of Trump’s allies and administration officials.

Multiple people who communicated with then-President Trump in the days and months leading up to the US Capitol insurgency have been investigated by the committee.

Trump has been hinting at a possible return to the White House amid all of the legal drama.

“I am looking at it very seriously, beyond seriously,” Trump said to Hannity about a possible 2024 run.

“From a legal standpoint, I’m not ready to discuss it yet.”

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon stated that if given the chance, Trump would not pass up the opportunity to run for office again.

“I’ll make this prediction right now,” Bannon told The Australian.

If the election is rigged or Joe Biden is declared the winner in some other way, Trump will announce his re-election bid in 2024,” he said.

“Donald Trump is not going away anytime soon.”

The former first lady has released a collection of NFTs [Non-Fungible Tokens], with a portion of the proceeds going to foster children’s scholarships.

Melania’s Vision and The Head of State Collection are watercolor paintings of her eyes by Marc-Antoine Coulon.

“Through this new technology-based initiative, we will provide children with computer science skills, such as programming and software development, that will enable them to thrive after they leave the foster care community,” Melania said in a statement.

The NFTs were released in December and sold for $150.

The Head of State Collection was auctioned off in January, but according to Business Insider, the proceeds were far lower than expected.

The paintings could only be purchased with the Solana cryptocurrency, which has seen its value plummet by 40% as the…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.