Since September, Israel has had the highest number of COVID-19 infections.

In the last 24 hours, Israel reported 4,197 cases.

JERUSALEM is the capital of Israel.

On Sunday, Israel recorded 4,197 new coronavirus cases, the highest number since September.

The Health Ministry said in a statement that 92,500 tests were performed in the last 24 hours, with 4,197 of them revealing that the virus had infected them.

Israel recorded 26,857 confirmed COVID-19 infections in the previous week, up from 9,081 the week before.

COVID-19 cases are likely to rise as the omicron variant spreads, according to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

According to Eran Segal, a biologist at the Weizmann Institute of Science, daily infections in Israel will reach 20,000 per day.

Foreigners have already been barred from entering Israel due to fears of the COVID omicron variant spreading.

The virus has claimed the lives of 8,244 Israelis since the outbreak began.

*Ahmed Asmar is the author of this article.