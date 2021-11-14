Since the Inbetweeners, Emily Atack has been Jack Grealish’s “schoolboy crush.”

Emily Atack, who played Charlotte Hinchcliffe in The Inbetweeners, is believed to be Jack Grealish’s high school crush.

The actress is said to have become close to the £100 million Manchester City star in recent weeks.

Grealish, 26, met Atack, 31, after relocating to Manchester, and the two are said to have met at her home and a Manchester hotel since then.

Despite the footballer’s on-again, off-again relationship with childhood sweetheart Sasha Attwood for the past ten years, the pair is said to have been exchanging messages every day for the past six weeks.

According to the Daily Mail, Grealish is “besotted” with Atack, and it’s easy to see why.

He used to watch Emily Atack in the classic coming-of-age sitcom Inbetweeners (Image: E4) as a teenager.

He used to watch her as the raunchy Charlotte Hinchcliffe in the classic coming-of-age sitcom Charlotte Hinchcliffe.

He is said to have had his first crush on her around this time.

Grealish would have been 13 years old when Atаck first appeared on television in the first series of The Inbetweeners as Hinchcliffe in 2002.

Grealish, an Englishman, is said to be close to Atack.

Two more series and then two films were produced as a result of the show’s huge success.

When The Inbetweeners 2 movie – the final installment of Will, Jay, Neil, and Simon’s journey – was released, the former Aston Villа captain was 19 years old.

Since then, Atack has placed second on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! for the second year in a row.

