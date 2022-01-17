Since the introduction of omicron restrictions, Glasgow and Scotland have seen a rise in statistics.

Since the omicron restrictions were implemented, Glasgow and Scotland have seen a rise in statistics.

Tomorrow, Nicola Sturgeon will give a detailed update in the Scottish Parliament, which could result in current restrictions being relaxed.

Scotland’s data since Christmas is shown below.

The lifting of covid restrictions in Scotland today brings an end to a capacity cap on outdoor events and sports matches.

Concerns about the rapid spread of the omicron variant of the virus prompted the Scottish Government to introduce new rules for events on Boxing Day.

Meanwhile, beginning December 27, all hospitality establishments must return to table service only, and no more than three households should congregate in bars or restaurants.

Additionally, nightclubs have been prohibited from opening since this date, though Nicola Sturgeon may move to lift the ban this week.

Tomorrow, in the Scottish Parliament, the First Minister will give an update.

The FM’s planned speech comes amid claims from Chief Medical Officer Dr Sir Gregor Smith that the fight against the omicron variant is showing “encouraging” signs, echoing First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s statement to MSPs last week that Scotland has “turned a corner.”

“What we can now see in the data is fairly distinct, encouraging signs of progress overall,” he said, referring to the case rate in particular.

“It’s been a little shaky for a while, partly due to the holiday season over Christmas and New Year’s, but also due to the recent changes that we had to test.”

“However, it appears that there is some genuine improvement behind that.”

But, since the restrictions were imposed on Boxing Day, how has covid affected the country? We look at the figures for Scotland and Glasgow since December 26.