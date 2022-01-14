Since the pandemic began, Scotland has recorded over 10,000 deaths linked to covid.

In the last 24 hours, another 41 covid-related deaths were reported, bringing the total number of people who tested positive for the virus in the previous 28 days to 10,038.

After testing positive for Covid-19, more than 10,000 people have died in Scotland.

The latest covid figures released by the Scottish Government today (January 14) confirmed the grim milestone.

In the last 24 hours, Scotland has recorded 41 coronavirus-related deaths and 9,910 new cases, according to the figures.

It means that the number of people who died as a result of testing positive for the virus in the previous 28 days has risen to 10,038.

The Scottish Government has been publishing figures since Thursday that include cases identified using either a first lateral flow device or a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) positive test.

Authorities said that, while the situation is improving, large volumes of tests are still being processed by laboratories, causing delays in turnaround times, “resulting in delays between specimens being taken and results being received and reported,” and that Public Health Scotland is still monitoring the situation.

On Thursday, 1,544 people with recently confirmed Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals, down 16 from the previous day, with 50 in intensive care, down eight.

So far, 4,396,802 people have received their first dose of Covid-19, 4,060,859 people have received their second dose, and 3,171,289 people have received their third dose or booster.