Since the peak of the pandemic, there has been a surge in the number of jobs available in the Square Mile.

Since the peak of the pandemic, there has been a surge in job creation in the city.

Employers in the City of London cannot afford to be complacent despite an increase in vacancies and job seekers, according to a report.

According to a recruitment firm, the number of jobs available in the City of London increased by 118 percent year on year in the final three months of 2021.

Morgan McKinley, a global professional services firm, also discovered a 34% increase in job seekers among financial services employees compared to pre-pandemic levels.

It comes after the publication of its winter London employment monitor, which found that moving from one job to another resulted in an average salary increase of 19% during the period.

“As the country begins to see the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel,” Hakan Enver, managing director of Morgan McKinley UK, said, “the future is bright for City recruitment.”

“By the end of last year, we saw the sector grow beyond pre-pandemic levels, with many companies getting their heads around working from home in 2021 and children returning to school.”

Last year, 32,331 financial services jobs were created in London, and as restrictions were eased in July and businesses returned to work in September, the number of professionals looking for work increased.

“With Covid-19 changing our day-to-day working lives, more people are looking for work-life balance, more flexibility, or a job that gives them more satisfaction.”

Mr Enver stated, “They are not afraid to look elsewhere for those things.”

Employers, he said, are now facing a greater challenge in attracting and retaining employees.

Mr. Enver went on to say that the industry can’t afford to be complacent.

“The job market is overflowing with opportunities for candidates, and employers are fighting harder than ever for the right talent.” Hiring and retaining the best people remains a top priority for many businesses, as they recognize that the cost of losing an employee is greater than offering a raise.

“Candidates can be difficult to find in certain areas with an increasing skills shortage, especially in cyber security, software development, and data, which have seen huge demand over the last 18 months.” “Networking, learning, career progression, brainstorming, fear of missing out, and friendships will bring people back to the office… The office will play an increasingly important role in the future, but it will have to be much more flexible.”

City: Boom in Square Mile jobs since peak of pandemic