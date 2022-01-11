Two children have been killed in northwest Syria since the start of the year due to violence.

Since the start of the year, two children have been killed in violence in northwest Syria.

‘Syria’s children have been subjected to 11 years of brutal warfare.

UNICEF asks, “How much longer can this go on?”

WASHINGTON, DC

According to UNICEF, violence in northwest Syria resulted in the deaths of two children and the injuries of five others in the first four days of the new year.

“Last year, the northwest of Syria was home to more than 70% of Syria’s grave violations against children,” the international organization said in a statement.

“Children and the services that cater to them must never be attacked,” it stated.

“Syria’s children have been subjected to 11 years of brutal warfare.

“How much longer can this go on?” says the narrator.

A UNICEF-supported water station in the Arshani village outside of Idlib, northwestern Syria, was attacked earlier this week, according to the agency.

“The attack knocked the station out of commission, cutting off water to over 241,000 people, many of whom are internally displaced,” the statement continued.

Since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime repressed pro-democracy protesters, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war.

According to UN estimates, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than ten million have been displaced.