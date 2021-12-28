The burden of taxation has shifted from pensioners and drivers to workers since the Tories came to power in the UK.

Since the Tories came to power in the UK, the burden of taxation has shifted from pensioners and drivers to workers.

The decision by successive Chancellors not to impose new wealth taxes has benefited the wealthiest in society, according to experts.

The tax burden in the United Kingdom has gradually shifted away from pensioners, the wealthiest, and those earning less than the minimum wage.

Drivers and drinkers have benefited from 11 years of Conservative fiscal policy under George Osborne, Philip Hammond, and Rishi Sunak, according to economic experts, with smokers paying more tax than ever before.

Multiple cuts to corporation tax have benefited businesses, but the situation will soon be reversed as the levy is raised to near its previous level, and businesses will also have to pay more in national insurance.

Since 2011, the “triple lock” has ensured that the state pension has risen at a faster rate than inflation, despite the fact that those who receive it have been exempt from most tax increases.

This includes the health and social care levy, which will primarily affect income earned through work rather than pensions or most investments, and was announced in the autumn.

Fuel duty has been frozen for more than a decade, rather than increasing over time as planned before the Conservatives took power.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) reports that alcohol duty has risen at a slower rate than inflation.

Many of the wealthiest taxpayers had benefited indirectly from the government’s decision not to levy any significant wealth taxes at a time when savings and investments, including property, had made unprecedented gains, according to Adam Corlett of the Resolution Foundation.

“The importance of asset holdings over the possibility of getting better off through earnings is being maintained well into a second decade,” said Paul Johnson of the Institute for Fiscal Studies after the last Budget.

Low-income earners have benefited from the increase in the income tax threshold, which now applies only to those earning £12,570 or more per year – but the Resolution Foundation calculates that they have lost out overall because the tax cuts have been more than offset by lower benefit payments.

