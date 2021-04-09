‘Sincere condolences’: Tributes paid to Prince Philip who has died aged 99

PRINCE PHILIP HAS died aged 99, Buckingham Palace confirmed this afternoon.

Politicians and other public figures in Ireland, the UK and around the world are releasing tributes to Prince Philip and condolences to his family.

Taoiseach Michéal Martin said he was “saddened to hear of the death of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh”.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Queen Elizabeth and the people of the United Kingdom at this time,” Martin said.

Saddened to hear of the death of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

— Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) April 9, 2021

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald offered “sincere condolences to Queen Elizabeth and family on the death of her husband Prince Phillip”.

“Sympathies to those of a British identity on our island, for whom his death will be felt as a great loss. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam dilis,” McDonald said.

In the UK, prime minister Boris Johnson said Prince Philip “lived an extraordinary life”.

“Our thoughts are with her Majesty and her family, who have lost not just a much-loved and highly respected public figure, but a devoted husband and a proud and loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.”

The Archbishop of Canterbury said: “I join with the rest of the United Kingdon and the Commonwealth in mourning the loss of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and give thanks to God for his extraordinary life of dedicated service”.

“On the occasions when I met him, I was always struck by his obvious joy at life, his enquiring mind and his ability to communicate to people from every background and walk of life,” the archbishop said.

— Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) April 9, 2021

Leader of the Labour party Keir Starmer said that “the United Kingdom has lost an extraordinary public servant in Prince Philip”.

“Prince Philip dedicated his life to our country – from a distinguished career in the Royal Navy during the Second World War to his decades of service as the Duke of Edinburgh,” Starmer said.

“However, he will be remembered most of all for his extraordinary commitment and devotion to The Queen. For more than seven decades, he has been at her side.”

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen was “saddened” to hear of his death.

“I would like to extend my sincere sympathy to Her Majesty The Queen, the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on this very sad day,” she said.

In Northern Ireland, first minister Arlene Foster offered “deepest sympathies to Her Majesty The Queen and to all members of the Royal Family at this sad time”.

“It is a sadness that I know will be shared by countless others in Northern Ireland and across the world,” she said.

— Arlene Foster #WeWillMeetAgain (@DUPleader) April 9, 2021

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “As Deputy First Minister I wish to extend my sincere condolences to Queen Elizabeth and her family on the death of her husband Prince Phillip.”

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away this morning at Windsor Castle.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said: “”It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”