Sinead O’Connor’s 17-year-old son has been discovered dead.

The 17-year-old son of Sinead O’Connor has died.

Shane O’Connor, Sinead O’Connor’s 17-year-old son, was discovered dead in Ireland on Friday after the Irish singer-songwriter reported him missing to authorities.

A body was discovered in the eastern coastal town of Bray, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) south of Dublin, police said, and the missing person case was closed.

“The very light of my life decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God,” O’Connor wrote on Twitter.

May he rest in peace and that no one else follows in his footsteps.

I adore you, my little darling.

Be at ease.”

Earlier, the 55-year-old singer had urged her son not to harm himself on social media.

She mentioned that he had been admitted to the hospital after two suicide attempts.

Shane was the youngest of four children born to O’Connor.

His father, Donal Lunny, was an Irish musician.

O’Connor rose to prominence after her arresting 1990 cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.” She grew up in an abusive Irish family and has been open about her own mental health struggles.