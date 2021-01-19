Singapore defense minister confirms Shangri-La Dialogue will resume this year

SINGAPORE, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — Singapore’s Minister for Defense Ng Eng Hen confirmed here Monday that the Shangri-La Dialogue, also known as Asia Security Summit, will resume this year.

The Shangri-La Dialogue will resume this year, “as more effective safety measures are in place and vaccinations ongoing,” he said in a Facebook post.

Earlier the dialogue’s organizer — the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), announced on its website that the Shangri-La Dialogue will resume this year.

According to Ng, more than 200 defense officials and non-governmental experts are meeting both physically and through video conferencing at the forum.

This year’s Shangri-La Dialogue is scheduled to be held from June 4 to June 6.

The dialogue was launched in 2002 and was held in the city-state every year except last year. Last year’s annual meeting was cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Enditem