Singapore establishes 30 mln SGD fund to accelerate 5G usage

SINGAPORE, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) — Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) announced a fund of 30 million-Singapore dollars (about 22.6 million U.S. dollars) on Wednesday to accelerate the adoption and commercialization of 5G solutions.

According to the authority, the fund is part of IMDA’s 5G Innovation Programme to create a vibrant 5G ecosystem that offers exciting opportunities and benefits to individuals, workers, and businesses.

Building on earlier efforts to trial 5G use cases, the new fund will support enterprises’ efforts to adopt 5G solutions to address sector challenges or enterprise-level needs. The fund will also support solution providers and technology developers commercializing 5G solutions, to help make the benefits of 5G more accessible to more companies, including Small and Medium-sized Enterprises.

“IMDA is nurturing a 5G ecosystem that goes beyond infrastructure, including industry partnerships to develop 5G talent, as well as solutions and services to drive 5G adoption,” said IMDA’s Chief Executive Lew Chuen Hong. “I hope more companies will come onboard to seize opportunities offered by 5G.” Enditem