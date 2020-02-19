Singapore plans to earmark 4.0 billion SGD for businesses

SINGAPORE, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — Singapore plans to earmark 4 billion SG dollars to help its firms with cash flow and 1.6 billion SG dollars support for its people amid economic uncertainties.

These were unveiled in the government’s budget statement for the 2020 financial year, delivered by Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat in parliament on Tuesday.

The government will introduce 4 billion-SG dollar(2.99 billion U.S. dollars) package to help firms with cash flow and retain workers. Companies will enjoy a corporate income tax rebate of 25 percent, capped at 15,000 SG dollars for a single company during the 2020 tax year.

Meanwhile, families and households will enjoy a 1.6 billion-SG dollar (1.15 billion U.S. dollars) Care and Support Package to provide greater assurance and defray some expenses.

To boost the industrial growth, a total of 8.3 billion SG dollars (about 5.97 billion U.S. dollars) will be earmarked over the next three years. They will strengthen partnerships internationally as well as partnerships between government, industry and the research community. They will also deepen enterprise capabilities by enhancing support for enterprises at each stage of their growth. Third, they will encourage people to engage in life-long learning so as to thrive in the future economy.

The government will not raise the goods and services tax (GST) rate by two percentage points from 7 percent to 9 percent in 2021, which was previously announced to be raised some time from 2021 to 2025, when taken into consideration the current state of the economy.

It is estimated the overall budget balance for 2020 financial year is a deficit of 10.9 billion SG dollars.