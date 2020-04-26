Singapore reports 1,037 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE, April 23 (Xinhua) — Singapore has recorded 1,037 new COVID-19 cases by Thursday noon, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily preliminary update.

This is the fourth day in a row that the daily new cases in the city state has surpassed 1,000. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Singapore with a total population of 5.7 million is now 11,178.

Foreign workers holding work permits and living in dormitories continue to make up the bulk of the increase, with Singaporeans and permanent residents making up just 21 of the new cases, MOH said. Enditem