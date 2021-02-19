Singapore reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 11 new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the country’s total tally to 59,832.

All the new cases were imported cases.

Also on Thursday, three more patients were discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 59,679 patients have fully recovered from the epidemic in the country, the ministry said.

There are currently 20 active cases being treated in hospitals, with the condition of most of them being stable or improving. One of them is in critical condition and being treated in the intensive care unit. Enditem