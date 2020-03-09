Singapore reports 13 new coronavirus cases including…

SINGAPORE, March 6 – Singapore reported 13 new coronavirus infections on Friday, its biggest daily jump that included a cabin crew member from Singapore Airlines and took the city-state’s total infections to 130.

The 47-year old male cabin crew had been in South Africa in mid-February and France in early March, but health authorities said he had not gone to work since the onset of symptoms.

Authorities are also looking into whether one of the new cases may have contracted the disease in hospital, and announced new precautions to further separate patients with respiratory problems in wards. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Alex Richardson)