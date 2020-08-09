Singapore reports 175 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) — Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 175 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 55,104.

Of the new cases, three are imported cases, one is community case and the rest are linked with the dormitories of foreign workers.

On Sunday, 332 more cases of COVID-19 have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 48,915 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities, the ministry said.

There are currently 135 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Furthermore, 6,027 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19.

Altogether 27 people have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection. Enditem