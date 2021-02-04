Singapore reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 59,602.

Of the new cases, 17 are imported cases and one is community case.

On Wednesday, 19 more cases of COVID-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 59,320 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities, the ministry said.

There are currently 39 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Furthermore, 214 cases are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19.

Altogether 29 people have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection.

In addition, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) granted an interim authorisation Wednesday under the Pandemic Special Access Route (PSAR) for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to be used in Singapore for the prevention of COVID-19 in individuals aged 18 years and above.

HSA’s review of the available clinical data found that the benefits of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the known risks. The vaccine demonstrated a high vaccine efficacy of 94 percent.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is the second COVID-19 vaccine to be granted interim authorisation under PSAR. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was the first COVID-19 vaccine to be authorised for use in Singapore under PSAR. Enditem