Singapore reports 188 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 188 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 55,292.

Of the new cases, 12 are imported cases, one is community case and the rest are linked with the dormitories of foreign workers.

On Sunday, 694 more cases of COVID-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 49,609 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities, the ministry said.

There are currently 112 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Furthermore, 5,544 people, who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19, are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Altogether 27 people have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection. Enditem