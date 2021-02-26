Singapore reports 7 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) — Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 59,890.

Of the new cases, six are imported and one is a community case.

On Wednesday, eight patients have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 59,761 have fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities, the ministry said.

There are currently 18 confirmed cases still in hospitals. Of these, most are stable or improving, and one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Furthermore, 82 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19.

Altogether 29 people have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection. Enditem