Singapore reports 73 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE, March 25 (Xinhua) — Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) said that it had confirmed and verified 73 new COVID-19 cases as of 12:00 Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 631.

Among the 73 new confirmed cases, 38 were imported cases, and 35 were local cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore.

The ministry said a total of 160 cases have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospital. Of the 404 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving, with 17 in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Besides, another 65 cases who are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19 have been transferred to Concord International Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital and the Community Isolation Facility at D’Resort NTUC for isolation and care, the ministry added.

Previously, Singapore announced that two confirmed cases had passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection.