Singapore reports 75 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE, April 4 (Xinhua) — Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday reported 75 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 1,189.

Among the new cases, six are imported cases with recent travel history abroad and 69 are local cases who have no recent travel history abroad. Of the 69 local cases, 29 are currently not linked.

Earlier in the day, Singapore confirmed the sixth COVID-19 death, which involved an 88-year-old male Singapore permanent resident who had a history of heart and kidney disease, cancer and diabetes.