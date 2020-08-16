Singapore reports 81 new COVID-19 cases, 55,661 in total

SINGAPORE, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 81 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 55,661.

Of the new cases, 16 are imported cases, three are community cases and the rest are linked with the dormitories of foreign workers.

On Saturday, 472 more cases of COVID-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 51,521 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities, the ministry said.

There are currently 83 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Furthermore, 4,030 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19.

Altogether 27 people have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection. Enditem