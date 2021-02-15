Singapore reports 9 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) reported nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the country’s total tally to 59,809.

All the new cases were imported cases.

Also On Monday, 20 more patients were discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 59,641 patients have fully recovered from the epidemic in the country, the ministry said.

There are currently 36 active cases being treated in hospitals, with the condition of most of them being stable or improving. One of them is in critical condition and being treated in the intensive care unit.

Furthermore, 103 cases are isolated and cared for at community facilities. They have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19.

A total of 29 people have died from complications due to the COVID-19 infection in Singapore, official data showed. Enditem