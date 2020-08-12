Singapore reports lowest daily new COVID-19 case in 4 months

SINGAPORE, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 42 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the lowest daily figure in more than four months.

Of the new cases, 11 are imported cases, one is community case and the rest are linked with the dormitories of foreign workers. The new increase brings the total confirmed cases in the country to 55,395.

On Wednesday, 392 more cases of COVID-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 50,520 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities, the ministry said.

There are currently 92 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Furthermore, 4,756 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19.

Altogether 27 people have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection.

MOH said that the Inter-agency Taskforce to combat the virus has completed the testing of all workers in the dormitories. Enditem