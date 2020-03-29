Singapore reports one new COVID-19 death

SINGAPORE, March 29 (Xinhua) — Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) announced Sunday that a patient has passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection Sunday, bringing the total deaths relating to the coronavirus in the city state to three.

The third death involves a 70 year-old male Singapore citizen who had a history of hypertension and hyperlipidaemia with no recent travel history to affected countries and regions.

He was admitted to Singapore General Hospital on Feb. 29, and was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on March 2. He developed serious complications and died after 27 days of medical treatment in the intensive care unit.

Singapore reported its first two COVID-19 deaths on March 21, which involve one Singaporean and one Indonesian who are both senior people. The first patient was a 75-year-old female Singapore citizen, who had a history of chronic heart disease and hypertension and developed serious complications. The other patient was a 64-year-old male Indonesian national. He arrived in Singapore from Indonesia on March 13 and was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection the next day.

Singapore recorded its first COVID-19 case on Jan. 23. It had reported 70 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on March 28, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 802.