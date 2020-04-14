Singapore sees dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases

ANKARA

At least 386 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Singapore over the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s total to 2,918, local media said Tuesday.

Channel News Asia said one more death was recorded during the period, bringing the total number of fatalities to nine.

According to the media, 222 of the latest coronavirus cases came from guesthouses where foreign workers live collectively.

So far, 586 coronavirus cases have been reported among those living in guesthouses.

On April 6, two regions where approximately 20,000 foreign workers lived were quarantined for 14 days.

-Global situation

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, the virus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world, with its epicenter shifting to Europe, while China has largely come out of the crisis.

The virus has infected more than 1.91 million people worldwide, while at least 119,000 have died and over 448,000 have recovered from the disease, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Despite the rising number of cases, most people who get infected suffer only mild symptoms and make a recovery.

*Writing by Fahri Aksut