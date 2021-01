SINGAPORE, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Singapore stocks closed lower on Friday, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) going down 0.61 percent, or 17.78 points, to close at 2,902.52.

A total of 2.82 billion shares changed hands with a turnover of 1.89 billion Singapore dollars (about 1.42 billion U.S. dollars). Losers outnumbered gainers by 294 to 208.

The STI index went down 1.3 percent, or 38.33 points, to close at 2,920.30 on Thursday. Enditem