Singapore stocks end down 1.72 pct

SINGAPORE, March 11 (Xinhua) — Singapore shares closed 1.72 percent lower on Wednesday, as investors awaited stimulus measures from major economies to fight against the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

U.S. markets soared overnight on expectations that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump will implement stimulus measures to counter the economic impact from the novel coronavirus. The White House is looking at measures including cutting payroll taxes and aiding ailing businesses like airlines and cruise operators.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices rebounded after the United States suspended a planned sale of 12 million barrels of oil from the nation’s emergency reserves.

MayBank-Kim Eng Retail Research said “technically, the Straits Times Index remains in bear territory with significant resistance at the 2,960 points breakdown gap, while downside risk is at June 2016 low of 2,730 points.”

Singapore’s benchmark Straits Times Index fell 48.82 points to 2,783.72 points. Trading volume was 1.94 billion shares worth 2.06 billion Singapore dollars. Decliners outnumbered advancers 324 to 155.

Sasseur REIT fell 1.38 percent to 71.5 Singapore cents. It has obtained approval from the relevant local authority to re-open its Hefei outlet mall on March 13 and will aim to re-commence operations of its Chongqing and Bishan outlet malls as soon as it is appropriate to do so. Meanwhile, its sponsor will actively roll out a series of marketing and promotional activities to attract its customers back. As the situation remains uncertain, it is unable to ascertain the full impact of the virus outbreak on its financial performance.

Among top gainers, Jardine Matheson rose 2.37 percent to 49.65 U.S. dollars, while Singapore Exchange became one of the top losers by falling 3.7 percent to 8.85 Singapore dollars. (1 U.S. dollar equal to 1.39 Singapore dollars)