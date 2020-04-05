Singapore to close most workplaces, schools to minimise COVID-19 spread

SINGAPORE, April 3 (Xinhua) — Singapore will close most workplaces and schools will move to full home-based learning, amid stricter measures to minimise the COVID-19 spread, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong here Friday.

“Despite our good contact tracing, for nearly half of these cases, we do not know where or from whom the person caught the virus,” said Lee while delivering an address to the nation on Friday afternoon. The number of coronavirus cases hit 1,000 in Singapore on April 1.

Comparing these stricter measures to a “circuit breaker”, Lee said that it decided to make a “decisive move” now, to reduce the risk of a big outbreak occurring and to bring the numbers down.

From next Tuesday, Singapore will close most workplaces, except for essential services like food establishments, markets and supermarkets, clinics, hospitals, utilities, transport and key banking services, he announced.

Key economic sectors will also remain open, such as those that form part of a global supply chain. People working in these industries can continue to go to work, with safe-distancing measures in place.

In addition, schools and institutes of higher learning will move to full home-based learning starting next Wednesday. All preschool and student care centres will also be closed, but will provide limited services for children of parents who have to continue working and are unable to make alternative care arrangements.

These heightened safe distancing measures will be in place for four weeks from April 7 to May 4.

Singapore will also tighten restrictions on movements and gatherings of people to minimise physical contact.

Lee said people should stay at home as much as possible, avoid socialising with others beyond their own household and leave the house only for essentials.

While these are “painful adjustments”, Lee said that he hopes Singaporeans understand why they have to take social distancing “extremely seriously” in this period.

“This is the only effective way to slow the transmission of the virus, so that we gradually bring our numbers down,” he said. “It is also the best way to keep our families safe, and particularly to protect our seniors from getting ill.”

According to Lee, Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will announce in parliament on April 6 additional support for households and businesses, which comes on top of two earlier economic packages to tide the people over the economic slowdown brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Singapore will also legislate to require landlords to pass on property tax rebates fully to their tenants. It will also pass new temporary legislation to let businesses and individuals defer certain contractual obligations for a period, such as paying rent, repaying loans, or completing work.

Singapore’s President Halimah Yacob also stressed on Friday that every Singaporean needs to “be on board” and do their part to break the COVID-19 transmission chain by observing strong personal hygiene, not shaking hands and practising other social distancing measures.

Halimah said the government is doing its level best to contain COVID-19 from spreading.

“Our healthcare system is well prepared to manage the crisis. Our health care personnel too have done really fantastic work testing suspected cases as well as treating those who are infected,” she added.

But the increase in locally transmitted cases should be a cause of worry as it means the virus is spreading in the community, she said.

“The success of our effort really depends on the will, forbearance and tenacity of our people. So we cannot be the weakest link in the chain,” she said. “If we don’t step up our individual efforts to keep the virus away, all the other measures will be compromised too.”