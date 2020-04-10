Singapore to separate foreign workers due to COVID-19

ANKARA

To prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus among foreigners, Singapore announced it would move “healthy” foreigner workers to military camps sites and floating hotels, local media reported.

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said the step was taken to reduce the number of people living in dormitories and to implement effective anti-COVID-19 measures, according to the daily Straits Times.

Singapore has closed educational institutions and most offices to help contain the virus.

After authorities found clusters of coronavirus cases in a dormitory last week, they decided to separate non-infected foreign workers into military camps, floating hotels, vacant Housing Board flats and the Changi Exhibition Center, the minister added.

Singapore has over 1,900 coronavirus cases. Six people have died due to the infection.

Global situation

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world, with its epicenter shifting to Europe, while China has largely come out of the crisis.

The virus infected over 1.6 million people worldwide, while some 355,900 people recovered from the disease, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University. Over 95,700 have died.

Despite the rising number of cases, most people who get infected suffer only mild symptoms and make a recovery.