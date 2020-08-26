Singaporean president says providing job security to be priority in coming years

SINGAPORE, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — Singaporean President Halima Yacob said on Monday that providing job security will be a priority for the country in the coming years.

Halima made the remarks at the 14th parliament which opened on Monday. She said the COVID-19 epidemic has added to the employment pressure in Singapore.

To sustain job creation, Singapore urgently needs to transform its economy and find new ways to earn a living, she noted.

“Singapore’s economy will face significant structural changes,” she said, adding that some industries will not be what they were, and some jobs will disappear altogether.

Halimah also said the government will think hard about how to strengthen Singapore’s social safety net so that Singaporeans can better cope with life’s uncertainties.

As it strives to transform its economy, Singapore will gradually restart its aviation industry, strengthen digital connectivity in the region, and further consolidate its resilience in key areas such as food, healthcare, and supply chain management to tap new sources of growth, according to the president. Enditem