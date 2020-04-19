Singapore’s COVID-19 cases surpass 6,500

SINGAPORE, April 19 (Xinhua) — Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) announced Sunday that an additional 596 cases of COVID-19 infection were reported as of Sunday noon, bringing the total number of cases to 6,588.

All the new cases were locally transmitted ones. Of the total, 30 cases were linked to community, while 22 cases were linked with Work Permit holders residing outside dormitories and 544 Work Permit holders residing in dormitories.

The main increase on Sunday continued to be for Work Permit holders residing in dormitories.

The number of new cases in the community has decreased, from an average of 37 cases per day in the week before, to an average of 31 per day in the past week, according to MOH.

To date, 768 patients have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. Enditem