Vessels are seen at the Straits of Singapore on March 13, 2020. Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) announced on Thursday morning that Singapore’s GDP growth forecast for 2020 was further downgraded to “-4.0 to -1.0 percent”. It is the second time for Singaporean government to downgrade the forecast range since this February. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)