Singapore’s manufacturing output falls 1.1 pct in February

SINGAPORE, March 26 (Xinhua) — The Singapore Economic Development Board announced on Thursday that the country’s manufacturing output declined 1.1 percent year on year in February, compared to the 3.5 percent rise in January.

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, the output decreased 2.5 percent year on year in February, compared to the 3.7 percent decline in the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, Singapore’s manufacturing output decreased 22.3 percent in February. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, the output fell 17.9 percent.

As for the performance of different clusters, the electronics cluster’s output decreased 17.3 percent year on year in February. Meanwhile, the biomedical manufacturing cluster’s output increased 6.4 percent year on year, the precision engineering cluster’s output expanded 26.2 percent, the transport engineering cluster’s output increased 10.9 percent, the chemicals cluster’s output rose 5.2 percent, and the general manufacturing industries cluster’s output increased 16.1 percent.