Singapore’s retail sales decrease by 5.3 pct year-on-year in January

SINGAPORE, March 5 (Xinhua) — The Department of Statistics of Singapore announced on Thursday that Singapore’s retail sales decreased by 5.3 percent year-on-year this January, compared to the 3.4 percent decrease in the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the retail sales increased by 0.1 percent month-on-month in January, compared to the 0.4 percent decrease last December.

The authority said that excluding motor vehicles, Singapore’s retail sales in January grew by 0.6 percent year-on-year, but fell by 0.5 percent month-on-month.

It added that the estimated total retail sales value this January was about 4.1 billion Singapore dollars (about 2.96 billion U.S. dollars). Of these, the proportion of online sales was 5.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the sales of food and beverage services increased by 9.1 percent year-on-year and 0.8 percent month-on-month in January.